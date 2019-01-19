NTA declares results of JEE (Main) examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the results of the JEE (Main) examination held on January 8-12 this year in total eight shifts.

Out of 8,74,469 candidates who appeared in the examination, as many as 15 candidates have received 100 percentile score. The NTA has also issued the list of state-wise toppers.

"The first JEE (Main) examination was conducted by NTA between 8 and 12 January in two shifts per day across 258 cities in the country and abroad," said a press release from the NTA.

"A total number of 9,29,198 candidates were registered for Paper-I (B.E/ B Tech) in the examination," further informed the NTA in the press release. There were 467 examination centers across the country and abroad. A total number of 566 observers, 254 city coordinators, and 25 state coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-sessions papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. After the JEE Main April-2019 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the better of the two NTA scores of all candidates who appeared in January 2019 and April 2019 examinations. JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs, participating through the Central Seat Allocation Board. This examination was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till 2018. (ANI)