NTPC installs Electric Vehicle charging stations in Delhi, Noida

[India], June 4 (ANI): The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has facilitated the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles at Delhi and Noida, and will soon expand this to other location across the NCR region.

The state-owned body's initiative comes in the wake of promoting clean energy transportation in the country, while further hiking the demand for such vehicles and power generation.

An official statement released by the NTPC said that the company is looking to venture into other cities, adding that installation is underway in multiple locations across the country.

Apart from the NTPC, PowerGrid is also a part of the mission to enhance India's electric vehicle segment, which is said to be a means of slashing the fuel import bill and running cost. (ANI)