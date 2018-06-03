Nuclear-capable Agni-5 test-fired successfully

[India], Jun 3 (ANI): Indian on Sunday successfully test-fired nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-5 from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.

The missile was tested at early in the morning at 9.48 am from launch pad number four.

The intercontinental ballistic missile was fired with a strike range of 5,000 km that can reach several parts of China.

This was the sixth successful test launch of the longest range nuclear capable missile. It was last tested on January 18 this year.

Agni-5 is part of the Agni series of missiles, one of the missile systems under the original Integrated Guided Missile Development Program. (ANI)