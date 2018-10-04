Nun Rape: NCW summons PC George for third time

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed PC George, the Member of Kerala Legislative Assembly, to appear before it on November 13.

George has been summoned for his allegedly objectionable comments on the nun, who alleged Franco Mulakkal, the former Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese, of raping her on multiple occasions.

The legislator was supposed to appear before the NCW on Thursday. This is the third time that the women welfare body has summoned George to appear before it. He was first issued a notice on September 20.

George, an independent MLA, had called the rape victim nun a "prostitute". He said, "No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. Twelve times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn't she complain the first time?" However, he later admitted that he shouldn't have used "such a word". (ANI)