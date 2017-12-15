NUS, Andhra govt collaborate for improving governance in state

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on various aspects of governance.

The three aspects laid down were: strengthening knowledge and practices of governance and public administration, independent audit of real-time monitoring system and key performance indicators and master plan on ease of doing business in Andhra Pradesh.

The NUS has agreed to work on a potential programme designed for supporting the senior public officials on formulation of public policies, emerging governance models via case studies, seminars, research and field trips.

The ACI will act as a platform for advance executive training programmes for civil servants to study formulation of public policies, economic situations and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China. The ACI has also committed to explore the prospect of conducting an Independent Audit of the Real Time Monitoring System (ROMS) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) developed by the state to check the quality and effectiveness of the programmes designed to benefit the intended beneficiaries, the flow of information and impact of the strategies adopted. To attract investments to the state, which has a vision to be the most preferred investment destination by 2050, the ACI at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), NUS and the state government will jointly conduct a research on the strategies to enhance the economic competitiveness. This concentrates on improving the Ease of Doing Business Rank of the state. ACI at LKYSPP, NUS shall work with local government officials, think-tanks, senior national and local government officials in India towards achieving the three objectives. The Vision Management Unit (VMU) under Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Planning Department and Department of Industries and Commerce are the acting nodal agencies for NUS to carry out all the activities agreed in the MoU. The MoU was signed by Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Dinesh Kumar, LKYSPP Dean Professor Kishore Mahbubani, and Associate Professor Tan Khee Giap, Co-Director, Asia Competitiveness Institute (ACI) at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. (ANI)