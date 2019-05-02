NYAY won't harm middle class or small businessman: Rahul Gandhi

[India], May 02 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that NYAY will burden the middle class with taxes.

"PM Modi says we are going to snatch money from the middle class. I want to tell the middle-class people, you are the backbone of this country. Forget "rupaiyaa", we won't take a paisa from you," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing an election rally here.

"NYAY won't harm the middle class or the small businessman," he added.

NYAY is a scheme under which Congress has promised Rs 72,000 to poor families every year if the party is voted to power.

"So from where will the money (for implementing NYAY) come from? It will come from Anil Ambani, Mehul Chowksi, Neerav Modi," the Congress president said.

Gandhi reiterated his charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that PM stole Rs 30,000 crore from Indian Air Force and gave it to Anil Ambani.

Accusing the Prime Minister of waiving off the loans of the rich businessman, Gandhi said, "He waived off the loan of 15 people amounting to Rs. five lakh crore. He did not waive the loan of farmers and small and medium businessman. If he can give (money) it to 15 people why can't I give it to poor people?"

Taking a dig at BJP's "Mai v Chowkidar" campaign, Gandhi said, "Have you ever seen a chowkidar outside the house of farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth? How many chowkidars are there near Anil Ambani's house? There is a queue of chowkidars and Modi Ji is standing first in that queue."

The Gandhi scion also claimed that around 27,000 jobs were being lost every 24 hours which was contrary to the promise made by the Prime Minister.

"PM talked of giving two crore jobs to poor people every year. But, the truth is that 27,000 jobs are being lost every 24 hours," he said.

Claiming that Prime Minister does not talk about jobs, farmers anymore, the Congress president said, "PM Modi gives speeches from Teleprompters where it is written-- don't talk about those 15 lakh rupees."

Gandhi also promised a separate budget for farmers if voted to power.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases. The first four phases were held on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

The counting of votes will be done on May 23. (ANI)