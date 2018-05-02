NYSA represented India at EB-5 Advocacy Conference in Washington

[India], May 2 (ANI-NewsVoir): Keeping an eye on the potential that lies in India, the organizers of Investment Immigration United States of America (IIUSA) EB-5 Advocacy Conference invited NYSA Global, a consultancy in the field of Investor Immigration business (EB-5) to resent their views.

Pankaj Joshi, Managing Director, NYSA represented India at the EB-5 Advocacy Conference held in Washington between 22nd-24th April 2018.

The annual Advocacy Conference is the foremost event on the IIUSA calendar during which members are honored for significant contribution to the American investment immigration program also known as EB-5.

The conference serves as the ultimate IIUSA forum for presentation and discussion of trends in the industry as well as the nucleus of the association's political action efforts. Joshi joined a panel of representatives from China, Brazil, Vietnam, and Korea to give perspective on the state of the industry and updates on the EB-5 business in India. Commenting on his participation Joshi says, "In a country like India EB-5 can be a good option for Green Card aspirants. In the current scenario, the EB-5 Advocacy Conference was a great platform to explore and discuss the possibilities that lie in investment based immigration in the US." The conference was attended by an eclectic assembly of legal, finance and development professionals interested to learn more about EB-5 business potential outside China. The Chinese market continues to stall under an 8-10 year backlog of EB-5 applications while countries like India still enjoy a relatively expeditious approval and migration process. Joshi is well known in the EB-5 business in India having served as Founding Partner and Managing Director of Nysa for more than five years. During his tenure at NYSA the firm has assisted many investors in successfully navigating the EB-5 green card process. The firm has placed investors with several projects in the United States ranging from hotels to mixed-use developments. Joshi has been featured in various mainstream and business publications of India including the Times of India and The Economic Times. (ANI-NewsVoir)