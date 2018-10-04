Obama celebrates 26th wedding anniversary with loving post

New York: Former United States President Barack Obama posted a heartfelt message for his wife Michelle Obama on the occasion of their 26th wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media, the 57-year-old shared a candid picture of Michelle, writing what an 'extraordinary partner' she has been and how she is the one who can always make him laugh. He added that the former first lady is also his favorite travel partner.

"Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you've been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with," read the caption.

In response, Michelle also expressed gratitude to her husband thanking him for love, trust, and respect. She further wrote how the former President is a man who always lifts up and honors her and their wonderful girls. The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and soon tied the knot on October 3, 1992. They have two daughters- Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama.