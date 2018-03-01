OBC fraud: CBI questions Capt Amarinder Singh's son-in-law

[India], Mar 01 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's son-in-law, Gurpal Singh in connection with the Rs 109 crore fraud towards Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC).

Gurpal Singh is the Deputy Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh-based sugar factory, Simbhaoli Sugars that has been booked on charges of cheating the bank.

The ex-CEO of Simbhaoli Sugars, GSC Rao was also taken for questioning.

The CBI registered the case on the complaint filed by the OBC against the company's chief managing director (CMD), chief executive Officer (CEO), chief financial Officer (CFO), other directors, unknown bank officials and other private persons

The bank alleged that the accused took a loan of Rs.148.60 crore in 2011, and another corporate loan of Rs 110 crore in January 2015, to repay the previous loan. Out of the previously taken loan, Rs. 97.85 crore turned a non-performing asset (NPA) in March 2015 and later declared a fraud. The corporate loan also turned NPA in November 2016. (ANI)