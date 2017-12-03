Ockhi cyclone likely to weaken, says IMD

[India], December 3 (ANI): Cyclonic storm 'Ockhi' is likely to weaken gradually from Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The very severe cyclonic storm 'Ockhi' over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea further moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of December 2, 2017 over southeast Arabian Sea near Latitude 11.1º N and Longitude 69.7º E, about 330 km west of Amini Divi. The system is very likely to weaken gradually from today the December 3, 2017 morning," said IMD.

The deadly cyclone, which had claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Both the states had declared compensation to the families of those who died in the storm. On Saturday, several stranded fishermen were rescued during the massive search operations carried out by INS ships. Defence Minister N Sitharaman, on Friday, had confirmed that six warships and two coast guard ships were deployed along with additional air effort. The deadly storm had killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people. (ANI)