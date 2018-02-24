ODF is movement of respect for women: PM Modi

[India] Feb 24 (ANI): The open defecation free (ODF) is a movement of respect for motherhood and women, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister congratulated Daman on becoming ODF.

"I congratulate the people and local administration for making Daman open defecation free. This is a big step. In a way, ODF is a movement of respect for motherhood and women," Prime Minister Modi said.

He urged the people of Daman to give importance to cleanliness.

"I urge the people of Daman to continue giving topmost importance to cleanliness. The opportunities in tourism increase when there is cleanliness, and tourism creates jobs," Prime Minister Modi said. He expressed happiness over mass movements in Daman towards cleanliness, such as use of e-rickshaws, CNG and LED bulbs. Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,000 crore. He said, "This public meeting in Daman is historic- not only in terms of the number of people who have joined us but also in terms of the development projects being launched from here. It is first time in the history of Daman that projects worth almost Rs 1000 crore have been inaugurated." The Prime Minister also praised Daman by terming it as a mini India. "Daman in a sense has become mini India as people from all over the country live and work here. Daman and Diu have been linked with development's mainstream," Prime Minister Modi said. He also said the government is taking several steps for the welfare of fishermen. "The government is taking several steps for the welfare of fishermen. Our entire emphasis on the 'blue revolution' is inspired by the commitment to bring a positive difference in the lives of fishermen," Prime Minister Modi said. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi launched a number of development projects and handed over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. The Prime Minister will later fly to Chennai in the evening to attend the launch of Amma Two-wheeler Scheme - AIADMK government's ambitious scheme of providing 50 percent subsidy to working women to buy two-wheelers. (ANI)