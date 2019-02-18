Odisha: CPI, CPM, JMM, Cong alliance for polls

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): A grand alliance of Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Odisha is expected to counter the BJP and the ruling BJD in the coming 2019 elections, according to CPI leader D Raja.

The parties are reportedly in talks and are likely to finalise seat sharing issue soon.

"In Odisha we are in the middle of discussions for forming an alliance with Congress, CPM and JMM. Also for the coming elections, it is more likely that Congress, CPI, CPM and JMM fight will fight collectively in Odisha," said D Raja.

"Desh Bachao Modi hatao has become a slogan for all in the country because all institutions are under threat, there is a feeling of fear among the people," Raja added. Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Niranjan Patnaik said "Although talks are in the process, nothing has finalised yet on seat sharing." (ANI)