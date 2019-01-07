Odisha: 5 killed, 1 critical as car rams into truck

: Five people were killed and one was critically injured after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Kendrapada district of Odisha on Monday.

The incident took place on National Highway 5 at around 2 am, when six members of a dance group were returning to Kendrapara from Jaipur district. The car hit the truck parked on the roadside, killing the five of them.

The police reached the spot immediately. The injured person was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital. He was later shifted to SCB Hospital Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.(ANI)