[India], Jan 26 (ANI): 53 cops from Odisha police were awarded by President of India Ramnath Kovind on the occasion of 70th Republic Day for their efforts in combating Maoists in the region.

On behalf of President of India, Governor Ganeshi Lal gave away Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

Earlier on Saturday, the national flag was hoisted in all states as the country celebrated 70th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and fervor. (ANI)