Odisha: 8 die, 6 injured due to thunderstorm, lightning

[India], June 3 (ANI): As many as eight people died and six injured due to thunderstorm and lightning in different parts of Odisha during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Two deaths have been reported each from Koraput, Kendujhar, Jajpur and Ganjam districts of the state.

The six injured include three each from Koraput and Dhenkanal districts.

Two women of a family and a child injured at P K Bhadra village in Narayan Patana block in Koraput.

The India Meteorological Department had on Sunday issued warning on thunderstorm and lightning for 22 districts of the state. (ANI)