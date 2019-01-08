Odisha: 80 year old ex-MP, ex-MLA quit politics to pursue PhD

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Exemplifying that there is no age bar for learning, an 81-year-old former parliamentarian and ex-MLA Narayan Sahu is pursuing his Ph.D. program as a common scholar from a University here.

Sahu, who has had two stints as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and one term as Member of parliament is now living in the college hostel and pursuing his Doctoral Program in Philosophy from Utkal University.

He currently lives in a normal room of the institute's hostel consisting of a small bed covered with mosquito net, a table filled with books, study materials and some photographs of his family members.

The two-time MLA from Pallahara, who was also an MP from Deogarh in 1980, quit politics to spend his octogenarian years as a student. Sahu decided to quit politics as he felt that principles are slowly fading away from the same. "I loved politics in the beginning. But when I saw the wrong in politics, I was vexed. I gave up politics...I decided to rectify myself as a student. No rules, regulations, and principles are followed in politics, so I decided to quit. It was the happiest day of my life when I got admission in the University," Sahu said. In 1963, Sahu graduated in Economics from Ravenshaw University. His zeal to pursue higher studies turned him into a student once again after 46 years. In 2009, he started pursuing his post-graduation at Utkal University and completed it in 2011. Subsequently, in 2012, he pursued his M.Phil in Philosophy. Sahu has also formed a unique bond with the students of the university by sharing his experiences in a light-hearted manner and mingling with young students of the hostel. "The way he mingles with us, he never makes us feel that there is a huge age gap. He acts like a friend as well as a guardian," a student said. Administrative officials of the Utkal University also appreciate Sahu's passion for studies and believe that he is setting an example for the students of the university. (ANI)