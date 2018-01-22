Odisha: Acid attack accused arrested

[India], January 22 (ANI): A week after a woman was attacked with acid in Kalampur in Kalahandi district, police managed to nab the accused from Andhra Pradesh.

The police arrested Parshuram from Rangareddy district in Andhra Pradesh. He will be brought on a transit remand to Odisha in connection with the case, police said on Sunday.

The accused allegedly threw acid on the girl as she rejected his love proposal.

The victim, who sustained burn injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhawanipatna. (ANI)