Odisha-based miniature artist carves Modi, Patnaik faces on pencil tips

[India] May 26 (ANI): In order to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's thumping victory in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls, L Eswar Rao, a miniature artist, carved Modi and Patnaik's faces on separate pencil nibs, thereby paying a unique tribute to the two leaders.

Rao, hailing from Jatni village, also created photo frames of Modi and Patnaik fitted in glass bottles.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "I made these miniatures to wish Modi on his huge victory for the second time and to welcome Naveen Patnaik who will serve the people of Odisha for the fifth time."

The miniatures were made using several soft stones which were pasted to together to create a photo frame, he explained. "It was very difficult to craft the faces of Modi and Patnaik on pencil nibs. It took me almost two days to create one miniature. It required a lot of patience as the miniature would break even with the smallest of mistakes," he mentioned. The artist also appealed to the two leaders to help take this art further by helping artists like him. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Patnaik will be sworn-in as Odisha's Chief Minister on May 29 for a fifth consecutive term after an emphatic win in the state Assembly elections, while Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30. Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. As per the official count, the BJP secured 303 seats, 22 more than in 2014 elections. Meanwhile, BJD managed to retain 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in the recently held polls. While BJP won 8 seats in the state, one went to the Indian National Congress (INC). Patnaik won from two Assembly segments, Hinjili under the Aska Lok Sabha seat in southern Odisha and Bijapur in the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat in western Odisha. (ANI)