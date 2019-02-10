Odisha: Body of leopard found in Kanloi Reserve

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): A body of a leopard was found in Kanloi Reserve under the Chhendipada forest range on Saturday.

Forest officials came to know about the incident after locals spotted the carcass of the leopard.

After receiving the information, Divisional Forest Officer along with the forest department's officials reached the spot. The carcass was recovered and sent for autopsy. The exact reason of death is not known as yet.

Divisional Forest Officer Kartik Bedamurthy said, “We are clueless about this, the exact reason will be ascertained only after the post morterm is done.” (ANI)