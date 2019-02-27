Odisha cabinet approves State Film Policy 2019

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): With an aim to promote Odia films and create a conducive eco-system for production of films in the region, Naveen Patnaik-led state cabinet gave its nod to the Odisha State Film Policy-2019.

The policy will promote quality Odia films, facilitate film tourism in the state, establish Odisha as a destination for film shooting and improve screen density in the state.

The policy has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders including film industry associations, experts from the film fraternity, government departments and agencies.

To enhance the ease of filming and facilitate the development of related institutions, the Odisha State Film Policy 2019, it is proposes to implement a single window approval process for shooting of films in Odisha, it is proposed that all proposals for film cities multiplexes and cinema halls will be facilitated through the government of Odisha- Single window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT). To encourage filmmakers to shoot in Odisha, a subsidy upto Rs 2.5 crore will be provided to English/Hindi/International/other language films that promote Odisha, it's culture, heritage, tourist destinations, etc and to Odia films which convey 'Aesthetic Excellence, high technical standards and Social relevance up to two additional eligible films by the same filmmakers will be provided with a subsidy upto Rs 4 crore. The state government will also provide an assistance of Rs 10 crore to the first three big-budget Hindi or international language films having a minimum budget of Rs 50 crore, the first Film City Project in Odisha will be eligible for a capital investment subsidy upto Rs 30 crores, land for film city, cinema hall, and multiplexes will be allotted at concessional rate as per the provision of industrial policy resolution 2015 or as per the guideline fixed by the government from time to time. (ANI)