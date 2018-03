[India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Odisha police have seized 1,400 kilograms of cannabis, valued at around Rs 1 crore, from a Uttar Pradesh-bound truck in Kalahandi.

The seizure was made near Baddharpur village under the jurisdiction of Narla.

The driver Ajaya Singh Rajput and helper Firoj Khan of the truck were trying to escape when they were nabbed by Narla Police.

The contraband in the truck was taken from Rayagada to Mathura of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)