Odisha: Chief Secretary visits Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur to review relief, restoration operations

[India], May 9 (ANI): The Chief Secretary AP Padhi on Thursday reviewed the relief and restoration operations in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts in the aftermath of severe cyclone 'Fani'.

"There has been substantial progress in the restoration of power supply in Kendrapara district. Chief Secretary directed the CESU authorities to resume power supply to all block headquarters in Jagatsinghpur district by 12th May," a release of Office of Chief Secretary Odisha read.

Padhi said that drinking water supply has been restored in these districts with the use of gensets.

The Chief Secretary has directed to expedite relief distribution work and make the process easy for people to avail the relief assistance. "Padhi has further directed to do an accurate assessment of the house and crop damage without any bias or influence." the release read. On Wednesday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) also reviewed the "rescue and relief measures" in the cyclone 'Fani' affected areas of Odisha with the senior officials of Odisha government. Nearly 6 lakh houses were damaged after the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' Fani hit Odisha coast in Puri district on May 3. At least 41 people lost their lives and around 1.48 crore people were affected due to cyclone 'Fani', the state government informed on Tuesday. (ANI)