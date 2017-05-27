Odisha: Child Protection Unit rescues abandoned baby girl from forest

[India] May 27 (ANI): In yet another development highlighting the patriarchal mindset of the society, a newborn baby girl was rescued by District Child Protection Unit after she was found abandoned in Krushnachandrapur forest here.

The incident took place in Baripada city in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

According to reports, after she was rescued, the child protection officer admitted the baby at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College.

It is being speculated that the baby was left for dead because it was a female. (ANI)