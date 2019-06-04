Odisha: Children rescue non-venomous snake

[India], June 3 (ANI): A non-venomous snake trapped in a fishnet was rescued by two children in Uthaninuagaon village of the district.

The children spotted the snake near a pond and used a blade to cut the net and free the reptile.

Commending their act of kindness, a veterinary doctor, however, warned people against indulging in any such misadventure without first ascertaining whether or not the snake variety was venomous.

Shasanka Shekhar Panigrahi, the veterinary doctor said: "It is really amazing to see what the children did. They saw the snake trapped in a net and rescued it but I believe that it was very risky because they did not know if it was poisonous or not. But I commend their attitude towards cruelty against animals."

The snake was later identified as a non-venomous dhodia breed reptile. (ANI)