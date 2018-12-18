Odisha CM announces Rs 10 cr for building Odiya Cultural Centre in Surat

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced financial aid of Rs 10 crore for establishment of Odiya Cultural Centre in Gujarat's Surat for their social celebrations.

Speaking at Odisha Mahotsav organised by Odiya Pravasi Samaj residing in Surat on Monday, Patnaik said the Odisha government will request the Centre to start a direct flight between Surat and Odisha.

A few days back, Patnaik had written a letter to Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal demanding the introduction of a direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Surat and two new daily trains between Berhampur and Surat.

Patnaik also requested Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to allot a land for the establishment of a community centre in Surat to meet the requirements of Odia community for their social celebrations. According to state government, more than seven lakh people from Odisha are residing in Surat. (ANI)