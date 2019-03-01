Odisha CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of cops killed in mishap

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each and a government job to the kin of the two police personnel who were killed after an over-speeding truck rammed into a police van near Belpahar on NH-49 in the early hours of Friday.

Two cops were killed, and 17 others were injured after an overspeeding truck rams into their vehicle. There were 33 cops in the vehicle on way to Banharpali in Jharsuguda district for their deployment ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit today.

The slain cops have been identified as Prashant Behera, and Shankar Prasad Pant. The injured cops were rushed to nearby hospitals where they are undergoing treatment. Chief Minister Patnaik has instructed the senior police officials to ensure they get all assistance. (ANI)