Odisha CM hits back at PM Modi's corruption claims

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims about corruption in his state, saying the latter should address the growing number of scams and give a serious thought to the record increase in prices of petrol and diesel.

Patnaik's remarks come hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government for its laidback attitude and called for a "change" in the state through electoral processes.

"The PM must have said that to enthuse his political workers. In fact, they should be thinking about Skill Mission scams and Ujjwala scams.Also, they should be thinking very seriously about the record-rocketing prices of petrol and diesel from which all the people in the country are suffering," Patnaik said

At a public meeting in Talcher, Prime Minister Modi had earlier said, "The pace of development of Odisha is slow and the government's willingness to transform the state has been the same even today. This has become an obstacle for all-round development. Odisha is lagging behind due to this government's laidback attitude. From irrigation to agriculture, from co-operative departments to road constructions, there are scams everywhere. This is affecting the people of the state. How will Odisha develop in such a situation?" The Prime Minister had also said that the state government has become synonymous to the culture of ''PC" (percentage culture) and tardy developmental work. Modi, who was a one-day visit to Odisha, laid the foundation stone of Talcher Fertiliser Plant. Odisha is slated to go for assembly elections next year. (ANI)