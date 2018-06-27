Odisha CM in favour of simultaneous polls

[India], June 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday backed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies across the country.

Patnaik took to Twitter and stated that the elections are essential in a democracy, adding having elections throughout the year disturbs the working process for the people.

"Elections are essential in a democracy. We are elected to work for the people. When elections are held throughout the year, It affects the development works. Therefore we support the suggestion of PM @narendramodi for simultaneous elections. This will serve the country well," he tweeted.

Patnaik expressed his views on the matter ahead of the Law Commission's two-day meeting from July 7 in Delhi with political parties and other stakeholders on conducting simultaneous polls. The Assembly polls in Odisha have been held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election since 2004. Soon after the party chief expressed his views, BJD MP Tathagat Satpathy also took to twitter and tweeted, "He (Patnaik) has been way ahead in this by sacrificing a full year by syncing assembly elections with Lok Sabha way back in 2004. A true leader in real life." Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the governing council of NITI Aayog on June 17, had called for a "widespread" debate on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He added that if implemented, it would result in savings. (ANI)