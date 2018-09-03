Odisha CM inaugurates hospital in Balasore

[India], Sep 03 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore and said that it would help achieve quality healthcare service and medical education in the region.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration ceremony, Patnaik said, "The hospital is a long cherished dream of the locals that has come true. This will help to achieve quality healthcare service and medical education in the region."

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwani Kumar was also present in the inaugural ceremony of the government-run hospital. He said, "The central government is taking steps to upgrade the district headquarters hospitals to provide quality health service."

The medical college will serve the people of North Odisha as well as people from neighbouring state West Bengal. At least five medical colleges were approved by the Centre in Odisha's Baripada, Balangir, Koraput, Balasore and Puri. Out of this, four were already inaugurated and only one medical college situated in Puri is left. In 2014, a total number of MBBS seats in Odisha were 450. However with the opening of medical colleges and hospitals in Baripada, Balangir, Koraput and Balasore, the total number medical seats have increased to 1,050. (ANI)