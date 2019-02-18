Odisha CM lays foundation stone for Cancer hospital

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for Odisha Cancer Treatment Hospital and Research Centre at Barang here on Sunday.

The centre will be set up with the assistance from Tata Trusts, on the line of the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

"Today we started a new era in cancer treatment to provide affordable and high-quality treatment for cancer in the state" said Naveen Patnaik.

The institution, with 500 beds and specialised treatments will provide advanced cancer care facilities to people.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata. Odisha Government has provided 25 acres of land free of cost for the project following the MOU which was signed with Tata Trusts in May 2018. (ANI)