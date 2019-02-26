Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds IAF for targeting JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out multiple air strikes on the terror launch pads at various places in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

“I salute the Indian Air Force for having taken the pre-dawn action to protect our country,” said Chief Minister Patnaik while talking to media persons here.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the IAF carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in Balakot, targeting in the infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), whose suicide bomber attacked CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 in which 40 jawans were killed.

Apart from Balakot, the terror camps were also hit in Chakothi, and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1,000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said. (ANI)