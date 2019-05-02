Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews preparedness in view of cyclone 'Fani'

[India], May 2 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday reviewed the preparedness in view of cyclone 'Fani' at Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office here.

While reviewing the preparedness, Chief Secretary and SRC briefed the Chief Minister about the latest position of the cyclone. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the people to stay indoors while 'Fani' cyclone passes away.

"All arrangements have been made keeping in view the safety and security of the people," said Patnaik.

"The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'FANI' (pronounced as 'FONI') over West-Central Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of about 15 kmph in last 0600 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours (IST) on May 2. Near Latitude 17.5degN and Longitude 84.8degE, about 275 Km southsouthwest of Puri (Odisha), 160 km eastsoutheast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 570 km southsouthwest of Digha (West Bengal)," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement. "It is very likely to move North-Northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri on May 3 forenoon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 170180 Kmph gusting to 200 Kmph," it added. IMD further said, "The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft with its axis at 7.6 km above mean sea level roughly along Longitude 72degE to the North of Latitude 28degN persists." Meanwhile, East Coast Railways in a statement said, "Keeping in mind the security and safety of passengers in view of Fani cyclone the railways cancelled 107 trains from May 1 to May 3. These trains were supposed to pass in Bhadrak-Vizianagaram railway section of Howrah-Chennai main line during Cyclone." "Further it had been decided to cancel 40 more trains from May 2- May 4. Apart from this, two more trains have also been cancelled partially today, one has been diverted and one to be resumed after reviewing the situation," East Coast Railways issued a statement. At the same time, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement said, "Airport will be shut from 0930 hours on May 3 till May 4, 0600 hours in Kolkata in view of cyclonic storm 'Fani'." Also, Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) Vishakhapatnam in a statement said, "Weather warning issued for fishermen for Andhra Coast for next 24 hrs is commencing from 1800 hours on May 2." (ANI)