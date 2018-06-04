Odisha CM orders judicial probe into missing Jagannath temple keys

[India] June 04 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the disappearance of the keys of the 12-century Jagannath Temple's treasury storages that went missing 34 years ago.

"CM @Naveen_Odisha ordered judicial inquiry into circumstances leading to unavailability of the keys to Ratnabhandar of Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri. Inquiry will be conducted by a retired High Court Judge and completed within three months," the CMO tweeted.

As Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on July 14, the one-man inquiry commission will submit its report after the festival, it added.

There are a total of seven treasuries within the temple, out of which one remains open at all times. Around 34 years ago the keys to four treasuries went missing, but only two keys were there with the District Collector. Due to an increase in political pressure two out of the seven treasuries were opened in April.(ANI)