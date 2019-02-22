Odisha CM Patnaik's govt is anti-farmer: NNKS

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): A leading farmers' body, the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan(NNKS), which called for a nationwide strike on Thursday demanding price, pension and prestige for farmers, has hit out against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accusing his government of being anti-farmer.

NNKS chief Akshay Kumar alleged that the government of Odisha and the police had arrested thousands of farmers on Wednesday night ahead of the bandh.

Kumar told media persons, "Around five thousand farmers have been arrested for demanding their basic rights. Naveen has to face the elections in 2019. In Indian democracy, farmers decide their government at the Centre or state."

Kumar also said the bandh will not affect the matriculation exam to be held on Friday. "We have not created an obstacle for students who will appear in matriculation exam on February 22. Sons of farmers also have to appear in the exam." He also asserted that the fight will not stop till the time the demands of farmers are not met. He said, "This anti-farmer government needs to reply to our demands. The farmers' fight will not stop until they get price, prestige and pension." (ANI)