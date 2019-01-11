Odisha CM presses for establishment of permanent HC benches in western, southern Odisha

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding early decision in the establishment of permanent High Court benches in Western and Southern Odisha.

The letter by Patnaik, dated January 11, read, "Kindly refer to my letters of 28th September 2013, 13th February 2014 and 5th September 2018, on the vital issue of establishment of permanent High Court Benches in Western and Southern Odisha. There is more than adequate justification for the establishment of permanent High Court Benches in these regions as highlighted in the above-mentioned letters."

The letter further stated that there is an overwhelming public demand for the establishment of permanent High Court Benches in both Western and Southern Odisha and the people of these areas are persistently agitating for the same.

"The agitations have often affected the functioning of Courts and other Government offices in these regions. While the state government is aware of various decisions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court as well as the recommendation of the Shri Justice Jaswant Singh Commission for establishment of the Bench of a High Court away from its principal seat, it is also a fact that Government of India has the authority to decide about creation of separate bench (es) of the High Court other than the principal seat," the Odisha Chief Minister said.

He added, "In order to facilitate the Government of India to take an early decision on this pressing issue, I would like to reaffirm the commitment of the state government that we will provide all requisite resources for the establishment of High Court Benches in these areas."

Concluding his appeal, he said, "In view of the unrelenting agitation by the people of these regions and also considering the imperativeness of the matter, I would request that an early decision regarding establishment of permanent Benches of High Court in Western and Southern Odisha be taken by the Government of India to fulfil the aspirations of the people of these regions." (ANI)