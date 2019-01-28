Odisha CM rubbishes Rahul Gandhi's claim over PM control

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday rubbished Congress president Rahul Gandhi's claim that "Patnaik is controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Shrugging off Rahul's claims, the Odisha Chief Minister laughed and said: "All such allegations are rubbish."

Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar last week, Rahul had reportedly said, “Naveen Patnaik sits and stands when Prime Minister Modi presses a button. When a Bill has to be passed in the Parliament, chowkidaar presses the button and Naveen has it passed. The entire country calls notebandi (demonetisation) a folly. Naveen Patnaik also thinks it is wrong. Then chowkidaar presses a button and Naveen calls it a good move.”

After a review meeting at Odisha Bhawan here today, Patnaik said: "About 6,400 crore is pending in the various ministries of the Central Government." He has instructed senior officials of Odisha Bhawan to follow up the concerned ministries for the early release of the fund. "As only one month is left for the closure of the current financial year, this should be done at the earliest," Patnaik said. On being asked to react on Odiya origin author and Patnaik's sister Geeta Mehta's decision to decline the Padma Shri, the Chief Minister said: "My sister has right to do whatever she desires." Mehta had stated that the honour may be “misconstrued… with a general election looming”. (ANI)