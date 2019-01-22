Odisha CM writes to Piyush Goyal for construction of Jaleswar to Digha rail line

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote a letter to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for construction of Railway line from Jaleswar to Digha in South Eastern Railway, sanctioned in 2011-12.

In the letter, dated January 21, the Chief Minister assured Goyal that the Odisha will provide necessary support for acquiring land if the proposal is approved.

Patnaik mentioned in the letter: "The Digha-Jaleswar Broad Gauge Rail Project (41 kilometres) was sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways during the year 2011-12. A length of seven kilometres of the project passes through West Bengal while 34 kilometres of length passes through Balasore district in Odisha. Even after seven years of its sanctioning, the project has not yet taken off in terms of construction. It is learnt that the project has been kept on hold as the land acquisition in West Bengal potion has not progressed."

He also informed the Railways minister that in the past he had also informed the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh regarding the same. "In this, I had proposed a change in the alignment in the aforesaid Broad Gauge Railway line, dates 13.06.2011 addressed to the then Prime Minister. The proposed realigned line will pass through the State of Odisha touching various pilgrim and tourist spots like Bhubaneswar, Chandaneswar, and Talsari-Udayapur Beach. Such a change of alignment will not only help in development of tourism but will also aid in improving the socio-economic condition of the region," the Chief Minister said. "Since such an important project in Odisha has been stalled for more than seven years, I would request you to kindly intervene into the matter and take an early decision to change the alignment so that the route may entirely pass through Odisha," Patnaik said. (ANI)