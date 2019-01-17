Odisha: Congress MLA Johesh Singh suspended for Anti-party activity

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Odisha Congress Disciplinary Committee on Thursday suspended MLA Johesh Singh for indulging in anti-party activities.

The disciplinary action was initiated against Singh for reportedly praising Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The move comes a day after Odisha Congress working president and MLA Naba Kishore Das tendered his resignation to the party president Rahul Gandhi expressing his interest to join BJD.

Das, who was appointed as working president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), said in his resignation letter that he does not have any complain against PCC president Niranjan Pattnaik.

"But the people and the voters of my area want me to contest 2019 election as a BJD member as they want to see development in our area. Hence, I have decided to join hands with Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha," read the resignation letter. "All the valuable suggestion of my people, I shall place it before the Chief Minister on his visit to Jharsuguda on January 24," it read. In his letter, he stated that on the request of public and voters who pressurised him, he has decided to resign from Congress primary membership and from the post of working president PCC. (ANI)