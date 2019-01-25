  1. Sify.com
Odisha Congress president, son summoned by Delhi Police EOW in fraud case

Last Updated: Fri, Jan 25, 2019 00:09 hrs

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and his son Navjyoti Patnaik have been summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to submit documents related to a fraud case and their alleged involvement in it.

The Delhi Police EOW is probing a case wherein the complainant, KS Ahluwaliya, paid Rs 32 crore to a firm called Vavasi Telecom Pvt. Ltd in 2007-08.

The dispute pertains to Ahluwaliya alleging that the money was taken from him by way of fraud and the non-honouring of a cheque issued by the company.

During the financial year 2007-08, both Niranjan Patnaik and his son Navjyoti were directors of the company.

The firm has also given in writing that Navjyoti misappropriated Rs 6 crore out of the Rs 32 crore that Ahluwaliya paid when he was the director of the company.

In an official document, the EOW confirmed that a "case needs to be filed in the light of allegations of fraud/forgery against" the Odisha Congress chief. The EOW has asked the Patnaik father-son duo to file all documents related to the case. (ANI)



