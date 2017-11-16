Odisha: Couple tied to electric pole for illicit affair

[India], Nov 16 (ANI): A youth and a married woman were tied to an electric pole in Krusiwada village of Malkangiri district in Odisha. The duo was fined Rs 5,000 for allegedly having an illegitimate relationship.

The incident surfaced after a video of it went viral on social media.

As per reports, the woman who belonged to Krusiwada allegedly had an illicit relationship with the youth, a resident of MV-17 village. The villagers had warned them of abstaining from it when the illicit affair came to their notice.

Although the couple was warned by the villagers, the youth used to visit the woman's house on a regular basis. The two later decided to meet at a forest on the outskirts of the village. Few days back, villagers noticed them together at the forest following, which they tied the youth and the woman to an electric pole in the village besides scolding and torturing them. The police later reached the spot and rescued the victims. (ANI)