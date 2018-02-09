Odisha custodial death: CM announces compensation

[India], Feb 09 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed grief over the custodial death of a person at Ainthapali police station in Sambalpur district and announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed in Sambalpur after an angry mob ransacked and torched a police station in protest against the death of a man in police custody.

The mob went on rampage pelting stones and burning parked vehicles before the police used force to bring the situation under control.

Several protesters were reportedly injured in police lathi-charge. The family members of the deceased accused the police of beating him mercilessly after arresting him. They alleged that the body had several injury marks pointing towards torture in police custody. Meanwhile, more police are camping in the district to maintain law and order in the state. (ANI)