Odisha: Cyclone Phethai causes widespread damage to cotton, paddy

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Cyclone Phethai, which is currently causing havoc in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, has caused destruction of paddy and cotton crops in Odisha, Joint Relief Commissioner Pravat Mohapatra said on Tuesday.

"Government had already alerted farmers to harvest paddy and keep it safe and covered. In Mandis, steps have been taken to cover them but still, damage has been done to cotton and paddy. The damage is being accessed by the agricultural department," he said.

Due to the cyclonic disturbance, heavy rainfall was witnessed in many parts of Odisha on Monday. Jharsuguda district witnessed the highest rainfall with 76.3 mm average, while nearly 100 blocks all over the state received more than 50 mm rainfall, the official said.

Mohapatra further informed that about 10 lakh people in the Gajapati district were moved to safer locations from the makeshift houses they were living in, owing to the destruction of their houses during Cyclone Titli. Meanwhile, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said the district administration is mulling over how farmers can be compensated for the losses incurred. "It is expected that the situation will improve in another few hours. We have asked the District Collectors to assess the damage and see how we can compensate the farmers. Farmers who have suffered 33 per cent damage are eligible for compensation. Input subsidy is also admissible. Civil supplies department will expedite the procurement process," he told ANI. Cyclone Phethai made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and brought significant damage to standing crops. Moreover, gushing winds at nearly 75 kilometers per hour have wreaked havoc along and off central Andhra Pradesh coast, with trees and mobile towers being uprooted. (ANI)