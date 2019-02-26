Odisha: DRDO test fires new Surface to Air missile

India on Tuesday successfully test fired a quick reaction surface to air missile (QRSAM) off the coast of Odisha.

Two quick reaction surface missile were tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is being developed by DRDO for the Indian Army.

However, further details on the test are still awaited.

In January this year, India achieved major success as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired the next generation anti-radiation missile which can take on enemy radar stations from a distance of 100 kilometres.

"The NGARM was fired from a Su-30 aircraft successfully at a radar station and it took out its target successfully,” Defence sources had said. (ANI)