Odisha farmers to get Rs 5,000 for farm inputs

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for farmers and the landless in the state.

Under the KALIA scheme Rs 5,000 would be provided per farm family to 30,17, 600 cultivators across the state. The money would be provided from Rabi 2018-19 onwards for the purchase of agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, towards labour and other investments.

The scheme was approved on December 21, 2018, by the Odisha government. Chief Minister Patnaik has also launched night meal facility at Aahar centres near hospitals across the state.

Also, livelihood support of Rs 12,500 would be provided to 10,00,000 landless agricultural households for three years. Financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 would be provided to vulnerable agricultural households will be provided under the scheme. Also, life insurance support to 32,80,000 cultivators and 24,20,000 landless agricultural labourers with a premium of Rs 171 per beneficiary of age group 18-50 years and an additional premium amount of Rs 12 for the age group of 50-70 years, will be provided. (ANI)