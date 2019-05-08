Odisha: Five Maoists killed in encounter

[India], May 8 (ANI): Five Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, the district police said.

According to Koraput Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh, "Five Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter in Padua forest area of the district. The encounter took place near the state's border with Andhra Pradesh."

A polling official was shot dead by Maoists in a village in Kandhamal district a day ahead of the second phase of elections in Odisha on April 18.

Earlier today, a Chhattisgarh official had said that one body was found after an exchange of fire between Maoists and a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in Gonderas jungle in the state. (ANI)