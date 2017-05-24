Odisha: Four tourists drown while taking holy bath in Janjavathi River

[India], May 24 (ANI): As many as four tourists drowned in Janjavathi River near the famous Majhighariani Temple of Odisha's Rayagada on Tuesday evening.

The accident took place when the tourists were taking holy bath in the river.

The Rayagada Police, along with the fire brigade, launched searched operations and recovered four dead bodies, including that of three women.

Rayagada police inspector Rajkishor Das said that all four tourists belong to Vijayanagaram of Andhra pradesh.

"Tomorrow after post-mortem, bodies will be sent to Vijayanagaram," said Das. (ANI)