Odisha government is stalling Central projects, says Union Minister Pradhan

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): The "incompetent" state government is stalling Rs 1,36,000 crore worth Central projects, said Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. He also said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led state government is "development inimical."

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said: “Today, we have given details about the projects worth Rs 1,36,000 in the state but the incompetent government in the state is stalling the projects. This government is development-inimical.”

Union Minister Pradhan earlier addressed a ‘Purvaodhya Programme’ here. According to sources, no state government official attended the event. “Bureaucrats are scared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hailed for the funds allocated to the state for development. That is why they are not extending support,” he said when asked why no state government official attended the event. Talking about the Center’s flagship scheme Ujjawala scheme, Pradhan said: “It is a part of Prime Minister Modi’s vision. It is very successful. As of now, Ujjawala scheme has reached seven crore people and in Odisha 40 lakh people. Women are receiving the benefit of the scheme,” he said. Union Minister Pradhan said that during the last visit in January, projects worth Rs 1,545 crore were inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. “It was his third visit and in the last two visits, he launched projects worth Rs 20,801 crore in one month,” he said. (ANI)