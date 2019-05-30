Odisha governor inducts MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy to perform duties of speaker till June 1

[India], May 29 (ANI): Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday administered oath to Amar Prasad Satpathy, a member of Odisha Legislative Assembly, to perform the duties of the Office of the Speaker at the sitting of Assembly on May 30 till the election of the Speaker on June 1.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh were also present during the oath-taking ceremony today.

The ceremony to induct the Speaker to the Assembly will be held on June 1 at 11 am at Raj Bhavan.

Biju Janata Dal leader Satpathy had on May 23 won the Odisha assembly elections from the Barchana seat. (ANI)