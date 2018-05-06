Odisha Govt failed to popularize Chilika Lake globally: Pradhan

[India], May 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at Odisha Government stating that it has failed to popularise the Chilika Lake on a global scale.

Addressing a gathering in Mangalajodi district on Saturday, he said, "Chilika Lake is such a popular tourist spot, but Odisha Government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have failed to provide popularity to the attraction on a global scale."

Pradhan was in Mangalajodi to attend Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat Scheme under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

Further training guns at Odisha Government he said that it also failed to provide basic amenities to the people of the state. "The government has also failed to provide basic amenities to the people of the state. Whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to provide all facilities in every village of India such as fuel, water, electricity, house and every basic amenities", he added. (ANI)