Odisha Govt, Tata Trusts sign MoU to set up cancer hospital

[India] May 7 (ANI): The Odisha Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Trusts, Mumbai to set up and manage a Cancer Treatment and Research Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata.

As part of the MoU, the Tata Trusts will set up and manage the cancer treatment facility in Bhubaneswar while the Odisha Government will provide land to the extent of 25 acres, free of cost.

The programme will be set up through a three-tier network of facilities with the Tata Trusts's proposed Centre at Bhubaneswar and Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack as apex centres. A sum of Rs. 800 crores has been earmarked for executing and grounding the cancer care projects under the programme over a period of next five years. Of this, Government of Odisha's share will be Rs 500 crore, while Tata Trusts have committed Rs 300 crore. Cancer Treatment and Research hospital will be established with inclusion of PG oncology course. (ANI)